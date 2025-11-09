Ukraine wants to order 27 Patriots from the US – Zelenskyy

The head of state said that European countries could lend Ukraine the Patriot jets they have

Patriot systems (Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine wants to order more than two dozen Patriot air defense systems from American manufacturers, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview with The Guardian.

The Head of State said that he wants to order 27 Patriot systems.

At the same time, he noted that European countries could lend Ukraine the Patriots they have.

Earlier, in October, Zelenskyy claimed that during his visit to the United States he discussed the possibility of signing a contract for 25 such systems, which is a request from the Air Force. The president noted that Kyiv would not be able to receive this number immediately, as there is a waiting list.

REFERENCE. The export price of one Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion. One missile for the system costs $6-10 million. One system includes four to eight launchers.

The head of state also said that he is working closely with international partners to protect Ukraine from nighttime swarms of Russian drones.

So far, however, the UK and other allies have refused to send their fighter jets to patrol the skies over the center and west of Ukraine, a long-standing request of Kyiv.