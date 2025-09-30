The Telegraph: Top Western officials and military offer air shield over part of Ukraine

The media published a map with a possible unmanned zone over Ukraine, which will be provided by Western partners

Patriot of the German Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

A group of unnamed senior Western politicians and military officials have proposed the creation of an air shield over part of Ukraine, which could eventually extend to Kyiv, reports British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to media reports, the creation of such an effective unmanned zone over western Ukraine is one of the options for protecting Europe from Russian air attacks.

Since Moscow strikes Ukraine with drones and long-range missiles launched from deep within Russian airspace, such a partner operation would not pose a risk of Russian military deaths for the West, The Telegraph notes.

At the same time, the media believes that the creation of such a zone will demonstrate that Europe is "determined enough to hit back at air incursions, and to shoulder a degree of risk to do so."

"It would also make a material difference to Ukraine’s war effort. Most importantly, it would signal to Putin that if Russia makes dilemmas for the West, Europe can – and will – do the same for Russia," The Telegraph notes.

In his opinion, European leaders who gather in the first week of October in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, will "undoubtedly discuss" this, as well as other ideas – but it is important that whatever position they take it "sends a clear signal to Moscow."

The Telegraph provides the following map of a possible air shield: green – no-fly zone, orange – under the protection of the Armed Forces, red – territories temporarily occupied by Russia, white marks – nuclear power plants (the location of the seized Zaporizhzhia NPP is incorrect – Ed.)

Judging by the map, the plan may cover not only the west, but also parts of the center and south of Ukraine.

Map: The Telegraph