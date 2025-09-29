Zelensky proposes allies to create a joint shield to protect against Russian air attacks

Ukraine has extensive experience in countering Russian drones and missiles, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that the allies create a joint air defense system to protect against threats from Russia. He said this at the Warsaw Security Forum, reports Reuters.

NATO leaders have stated that the intrusion of Russian drones into the airspace of Poland and the Baltic states is a test by the Kremlin of the alliance's readiness and determination to counter threats. It is noted that Ukraine is convinced that its experience in combating air threats would be valuable.

According to Zelensky, a single shield is a possible idea.

"Ukraine offers Poland and all our partners to create a joint and fully reliable shield against Russian air threats... Ukraine can resist all types of Russian drones and missiles, and if we act together in the region, we will have enough weapons and production capacities," he said, speaking online.

Zelenskyy also noted that US President Donald Trump has allegedly changed his attitude toward Ukraine and security in Europe.

"To date, President Trump's position, in my opinion, is really balanced and supports Ukraine's position, although he undoubtedly wants to stay and mediate between us and Russia to end this war," the president summarized .