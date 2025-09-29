Denmark bans civilian drones ahead of Copenhagen summit

Drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Denmark has temporarily banned all civilian drone flights in its airspace ahead of the European summits in Copenhagen. About reports Sky News.

on October 1, the country will host EU leaders, and on October 2, the summit of the European Political Community, which includes 47 countries, including the UK, will take place. The government has already stepped up security measures following recent incidents of drone intrusions.

"We are now in a difficult security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the armed forces and police when they are responsible for security during the EU summit," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.