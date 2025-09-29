Denmark bans civilian drones ahead of Copenhagen summit
Denmark has temporarily banned all civilian drone flights in its airspace ahead of the European summits in Copenhagen. About reports Sky News.
on October 1, the country will host EU leaders, and on October 2, the summit of the European Political Community, which includes 47 countries, including the UK, will take place. The government has already stepped up security measures following recent incidents of drone intrusions.
"We are now in a difficult security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the armed forces and police when they are responsible for security during the EU summit," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
- september 22, unknown persons drones flew into Denmark, disrupting the operation of Kastrup Airport in Copenhagen. "Several" drones fixed and on the night of September 25, Aalborg Airport shut down operations.
- The next day, September 26, Aalborg Airport in Denmark closed again because of the threat of drones. The country's prime minister said that Denmark is being attacked by a cowardly enemy, who does not dare to show himself.
- september 28 in Denmark spotted by drones near military facilities.
- Sweden, Germany and France will support Denmark and send units and systems for countering drones.
Comments (0)