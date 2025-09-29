Sweden sends radars and systems to Denmark to counter drones

The radars were sent on September 28, ahead of two meetings scheduled for this week

Prime Ministers of Sweden and Denmark (Photo: facebook.com/UlfKristerssonM)

Sweden has decided to provide support to Denmark and send anti-drone units and systems. This was announced by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Switzerland has decided to provide Denmark with units with anti-missile capabilities, the so-called Counter UAS (C-UAS). The goal is to ensure security, as several meetings are scheduled this week: on October 1, a visit by EU leaders, and on October 2, a summit of the 47-member European Political Community.

"The unit will report to the Danish Armed Forces and will support them in police operations in connection with the summits taking place this week," Kristersson said .

According to him, C-UAS systems are often used in combat operations for additional protection. All branches of the armed forces have systems of different composition that can detect drones and counter them in different ways.

"For example, the C-UAS system has recently been used in the Gotland Sentry operation and during the Air Force's participation in NATO's operation in Poland," the Swedish prime minister said .

In addition to this, Sweden has for some time transferred to Denmark several powerful radar systems that are "among the best in the world.".

"This is Swedish engineering that we can be really proud of. The radar systems were shipped yesterday (September 28)," Kristersson said .