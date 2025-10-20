Zelensky: Ukraine wants to buy 25 Patriot systems from the US, prepares a contract

Funds for air defense system purchase will come from frozen Russian assets, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

During his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of signing a contract to supply Ukraine with 25 Patriot systems. The head of state spoke about the negotiations during a meeting with journalists, reports Suspilne.

According to him, 25 systems are a request from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stated that Ukraine will not be able to receive this number of units immediately, as the manufacturer has a waiting list.

Zelenskyy added that the future contract will include annual supplies.

"We will receive these 25 systems every year, a different number in different years. The White House can change the order if there is political will to do so. We understand which European countries can give us this priority in the queue," the president said.

He said that some European countries have Patriot systems owned by the United States. And Ukraine can also get these systems if there is "good will" and assistance from the White House.

Zelenskyy believes that the funds for the purchase of air defense systems will come from the use of frozen Russian assets, and the financial basis for this deal has already been worked out. He mentioned 28 security agreements with partners.

"Finding finance and making prepayments is a challenge, and within the framework of these agreements it is realistic," the president suggested.

On September 27, Zelenskyy said that this fall, Ukraine would receive two Patriot air defense systems.

On September 29, the Deputy Defense Minister said that Ukraine uses Patriot systems only to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles. In this way, he commented on the issue of the shortage of weapons to destroy the occupiers' missiles.