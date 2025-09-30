The deputy defense minister gave an evasive answer as to how acute the shortage of missiles and ammunition to defend against Russian attacks is in Ukraine

Patriot (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine uses Patriot systems only to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, deputy defense minister Ivan Havryliuk said regarding the issue of a shortage of weapons to destroy the occupiers' missiles. The official told this in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

When asked how acute the shortage of missiles and ammunition to defend against Russian missile attacks is in Ukraine, Havryliuk answered evasively, noting that the Defense Forces use Patriot missiles "exclusively to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles."

In the BBC's view, this means that "Kyiv apparently cannot afford to use these weapons against other targets, such as cruise missiles."

In the summer, U.S. president Donald Trump promised to provide Ukraine with Patriot and called the number 17, however, it was unclear whether this was a reference to entire systems, individual launchers or missiles.

The deputy defense minister noted that "there is movement in this direction," but refused to provide details.

At the same time, Havryliuk admitted that Kyiv requested missiles not only for Patriot but also for other air defense systems.

This is necessary to distribute the load between different levels of defense and to guarantee a reserve in case of an increase in the intensity of massive attacks, explained the lieutenant general.