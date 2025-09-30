Shmyhal's team responds to air defense deficit: We shoot down only ballistic missiles with Patriot missiles
Ukraine uses Patriot systems only to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, deputy defense minister Ivan Havryliuk said regarding the issue of a shortage of weapons to destroy the occupiers' missiles. The official told this in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.
When asked how acute the shortage of missiles and ammunition to defend against Russian missile attacks is in Ukraine, Havryliuk answered evasively, noting that the Defense Forces use Patriot missiles "exclusively to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles."
In the BBC's view, this means that "Kyiv apparently cannot afford to use these weapons against other targets, such as cruise missiles."
In the summer, U.S. president Donald Trump promised to provide Ukraine with Patriot and called the number 17, however, it was unclear whether this was a reference to entire systems, individual launchers or missiles.
The deputy defense minister noted that "there is movement in this direction," but refused to provide details.
At the same time, Havryliuk admitted that Kyiv requested missiles not only for Patriot but also for other air defense systems.
This is necessary to distribute the load between different levels of defense and to guarantee a reserve in case of an increase in the intensity of massive attacks, explained the lieutenant general.
- Patriot is one of the few Western systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. However, it is public knowledge that Ukrainian defenders have previously shot down other targets with these systems. Thus, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the AFU said that in May 2023, the military destroyed two occupiers' planes and three helicopters over the Bryansk region and later another aircraft over the Black Sea.
- In September 2025, defense minister Shmyhal informed partners of Ukraine's need for 10 Patriot systems during a Ramstein meeting.
- President Zelenskyy noted that the first packages of U.S. military assistance under the PURL program purchased by NATO allies would certainly include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS.
- German defense minister said his country may transfer to Kyiv two more Patriot systems by the end of 2025.
Comments (0)