Germany to hand over two more Patriot systems to Ukraine – Pistorius

Boris Pistorius (Photo: facebook.com/borispistorius)

Germany may transfer two more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2025. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Warsaw Security Forum.

He reminded that the German government has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems

"By the end of this year, we will provide two more advanced Patriot air defense systems with the support of our partners from Norway," said the head of the German Defense Ministry.

He recalled Russia's recent massive attacks on Ukraine, during which more than 5,880 drones and 40 missiles were launched. According to Pistorius, this confirms the need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which Germany is doing.