Zelenskyy: Ukraine's air defense system reinforced with new Patriots from Germany

President informed on strengthening of the Patriot component in the Ukrainian air defense thanks to the assistance of Germany

Patriot launchers (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of the Patriot system component in Ukraine's air defense, thanks to new assistance from Germany. This was stated by the head of state in his social networks.

"We have strengthened the Patriot component of our Ukrainian air defense. I thank Germany and personally Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step we have taken to protect lives from Russian terror. For some time we have been preparing this strengthening of air defense, and now the agreements have been fulfilled. I thank everyone who helped!" Zelenskyy said.

The president did not say how many Patriots were transferred, but in late September he announced that Ukraine will receive two more such systems in the fall. The same number voiced the German minister of defense Boris Pistorius, and he noted that these weapons will be delivered by the end of 2025.

Ukraine needs Patriot because it is one of the few Western air defense systems capable of shoot down ballistics.

REFERENCE. The export price of one Patriot battery is about $2.5 billion. One missile for the system costs $6-10 million. One system includes four to eight launchers.

The head of state also noted that Kyiv continues to work on building a reliable air defense system together with its partners, noting that it will be able to guarantee security for them, not just for Ukraine.

Negotiations on the next joint steps to strengthen air defense continue both at the level of governments and directly with the manufacturers of the necessary systems, Zelenskyy said, adding that "there will be further results."

"Russian air strikes are Putin's main bet in this war, and it is with terror that he wants to compensate for his inability to achieve his crazy goals on the ground. Therefore, each strengthening of our air defense literally brings us closer to the end of the war, which we are all waiting for. The less Russia succeeds, the greater will be its motive to end the war", the president emphasized.