Zelenskyy at the UN Security Council: Putin will seek a truce if Russian air strikes are stopped

The head of state said that strengthening Ukraine with a powerful air defense system would make the Russian dictator seek a ceasefire on the ground

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SVEN HOPPE / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his American colleague Donald Trump and other partners that stopping Russia's air strikes would force the dictator Vladimir Putin to seek a truce. The head of state said this during the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Here's an example of how power can stop a war: if we could strengthen our skies with a powerful system to counter Russian drones and missiles, it would force Russia to stop air strikes because we would destroy everything. And then Putin would be forced to sit here [at the UN Security Council] or in another respectable place and seek a truce on the ground," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, if there is no war in the sky, Moscow will not be able to conduct hostilities on the ground: "I have talked about this with president Trump and other leaders."

Also, after the meeting with his American counterpart, the head of Ukraine said that he expected the United States to act to forcing Moscow to end the war.