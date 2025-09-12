"This will definitely force Russia to end the war." Zelenskyy calls on the US to provide air defense and aircraft

Moscow will not achieve its goals by assaults on land alone, and it can no longer act at sea, the head of state explained

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

If the United States provides Ukraine and European countries with appropriate air defense systems and aircraft, they will be able to stop the terror of the Russian Federation and force it to peace. This was stated by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting.

"We are also offering our partners a way to make Russia stop the strikes, to stop the air terror. If we, together with our partners, are able to protect our airspace really reliably – first of all, Ukraine from strikes, and our neighbors, such as Poland and Romania, from any Russian threats in the sky – Putin will lose the meaning of his war," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia would not achieve its goals "only by storming on the ground" and noted that "they [the occupiers] have already lost the ability to operate at sea."

According to the politician, it is the United States that should and can provide "such air defense systems, such quality, and most importantly, such a number of combat aircraft" so that Ukraine, together with its partners in Europe, can stop Russia's terror within a multicomponent defense system, especially in the sky.

"This will definitely force Russia to end the war. Moreover, Putin himself suggests by his actions that this should be done. This should be a really strong conclusion after the Russian drones on Poland. Russia is always trying to take advantage of some deficit, in particular, the security deficit, and it would be right to fill this deficit with really effective security cooperation between the Americans and Europeans," the Ukrainian leader added.

He noted that it is for this purpose that Kyiv and partners are creating a new system of security guarantees based on a strong Ukrainian army, part of the European security forces.