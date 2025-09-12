Zelenskyy: Putin will stop the war when he feels his resources are running out

Russia must believe that the United States, Europe and the West in general will not allow it to fight, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin to stop the war against Ukraine when it feels that resources are running out, the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting.

"Putin's goal is to occupy the whole of Ukraine. And no matter what he says to anyone, it is clear that he has revved up his war machine so much that he simply cannot stop it unless he is forced to change his personal goals fundamentally. Someone may think that exchanging territories or trying to tempt Putin by resuming trade with America or the world can stop this war, but it is not so," the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian war machine "will stop only when it runs out of fuel," and dictator Putin will start stopping it himself when he "feels that the resources for war are running out."

And that is why it is so important to have strong answers to every question and every challenge. "Russia must believe that America, Europe and the West in general will not allow it to fight," the president emphasized.

He noted that "persuading Russia" and dialog alone will not achieve this.

"We need really strong pressure so that instead of the goal of occupying Ukraine or any other country, Putin has the goal of preserving his economy, his system, and his own. That's why he has existed all these years. We can't replace this head, but we can replace the main goal," he concluded.