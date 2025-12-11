Ukraine expects to receive $15-16 billion worth of weapons under PURL in 2026 – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Next year, Ukraine expects to receive $15-16 billion worth of weapons under the PURL initiative. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

"We have had conversations with the American side about PURL, and we are moving within the framework of this program. And we should count on packages through PURL of $15-16 billion for the next year," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed hope that the war will end, but Ukraine "needs these weapons to be in stockpiles, to maintain security, because no one knows what will happen the day after tomorrow."

"I asked them [the Americans], in any case, to keep it in parallel: peace talks and PURL. This is a parallel process. So they are not stopping it," the president added.

He noted that Ukraine continues to receive intelligence information from the United States.

"I think that in any case we will have it [intelligence]. But this is for today. However, we do not know how all these negotiations will end. And we don't know what the result will actually be. We want peace. And we are trying to be as constructive as possible," the Head of State said.

On December 5, Sybiha reported that 21 countries have already joined to the PURL program, the total amount of commitments reached $4.18 billion.

December 8, Zelenskyy expressed hope to extend the PURL program. He emphasized that the Americans are making money on this.