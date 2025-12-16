UK provides $800 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Kyiv, among other things, will receive missiles and automated turrets to shoot down drones, John Healey said

John Healy (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

The United Kingdom has decided to provide 600 million pounds, equivalent to more than $800 million, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The announcement was made by the UK Secretary of Defense John Healy, transmits the channel Sky News.

The UK is investing £600 million to provide Ukraine with new defense equipment to combat Russian drones in the winter.

Healy, who is chairing a regular meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, which is being held via video link, said that Kyiv will receive "air defense systems, missiles and automated turrets to shoot down drones."

"Ukrainians continue to fight with great courage, both military and civilian. The UK's £600 million investment in air defence this year is a critical contribution to help Ukrainians defend their cities, towns and energy infrastructure from Russia's barbaric attacks," said the UK Defense Secretary.

He emphasized that London, along with a group of 50 partners, is working to provide vital support to Ukraine's defense to put it in the strongest possible position to secure peace.