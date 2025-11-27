UK to produce thousands of Octopus drones per month for Ukraine – agreement signed

photo_2025-11-27_09-15-21

Ukraine and the UK sign a license agreement for the production of the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone. About reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

He noted that this is a historic precedent and the next important step that will allow the production of Ukrainian interceptors in the UK. The document was signed between the delegations of the defense ministries of both countries.

According to Shmyhal, Octopus UAVs have proven effective in the fight against the Shahed. Mass production is planned, which could reach several thousand per month.

Once manufactured, the interceptor drones will be transferred to Ukraine to enhance air defense and strengthen air defense