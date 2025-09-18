Ukraine will soon be able to use at least 1000 interceptor drones per day – Shmyhal
Ukraine will soon be able to use at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to defend against Russian attacks, defense minister Denys Shmyhal says. He spoke about this during a joint press conference with his Polish colleague
The official noted that Russia already uses 800 drones per night, and thus Ukraine needs to have at least 1,000 interceptors per day.
"This level will be reached. I cannot say what the level is today, but it will be realized in the near future," Shmyhal said.
According to him, the production of drones is not the problem; instead, the difficulty lies in the availability of ground control systems, radars, and other elements that use artificial intelligence for guidance.
"This is a large complex, and its implementation takes some time. But we are confidently moving towards this goal according to the schedule," the official concluded.
- In June, Armed Forces chief Syrskyi said that the main problem for the effective use of interceptor drones was the extremely small number of radars in the Air Force's inventory: "We have only a few, but we need hundreds".
- In September, president Zelenskyy said that to counter 800 Russian "shaheds" 1600 interceptors are required.
