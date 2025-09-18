Ukraine will soon be able to use at least 1000 interceptor drones per day – Shmyhal

To counter 800 Russian drones, Ukraine needs at least a thousand interceptors, minister says

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine will soon be able to use at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to defend against Russian attacks, defense minister Denys Shmyhal says. He spoke about this during a joint press conference with his Polish colleague Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh, reports Suspilne.

The official noted that Russia already uses 800 drones per night, and thus Ukraine needs to have at least 1,000 interceptors per day.

"This level will be reached. I cannot say what the level is today, but it will be realized in the near future," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the production of drones is not the problem; instead, the difficulty lies in the availability of ground control systems, radars, and other elements that use artificial intelligence for guidance.

"This is a large complex, and its implementation takes some time. But we are confidently moving towards this goal according to the schedule," the official concluded.

