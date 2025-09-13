Zelensky: To shoot down 800 "Shahed", the Defense Forces need 1600 interceptors – Zelensky

Ukraine has its own long-haul capabilities, but lacks funds, President emphasizes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

In order to stop 800 Russian "shaheds," 1600 interceptors are needed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The cost of one interceptor is 3000 euros. And to prevent Russia from wanting to fire 800 tomorrow, we need to mirror that," he said .

The President emphasized that Ukraine has its own long-range capabilities, but lacks the money to implement them. Decisions must be made quickly – today.

"These are quick decisions that need to be made today. Tomorrow they will find other weapons," he said .

Zelenskyy is also confident that the US can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for any format: trilateral, bilateral.

"The main thing is to stop the killings. But there must be leaders, not technical teams," he said .