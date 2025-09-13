Ukraine is working on means to counter UAVs on fiber optics – source in the General Staff

It is possible to fight drones of this type using magnetic radiation and lasers, the source said

Russian drone (Photo: Russian Defense Ministry)

Ukraine is working on means of optoelectronic counteraction to enemy FPV drones on fiber optics. This was reported by an interlocutor at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a comment to LIGA.net.

According to him, there are currently no absolute solutions in the world, but work on relevant developments is underway.

Read also Ukrainian electronic warfare systems have impact on most Russian missiles – source in the General Staff

"There are three ways we can counter fiber optic drones. The first is to use a laser to blind the camera. The second is to use a laser to destroy it. The third is to use high-frequency powerful magnetic radiation," he explained.

The source added that if we are talking about destroying drones with a laser, it is too expensive. The problem with developments that use lasers to blind UAVs is more of a technological one, the representative of the General Staff emphasized.

"It is not difficult to make a laser that blinds cameras. It is difficult to make a guidance system that will focus on this UAV," he emphasized.

The third option is an electromagnetic antenna, which concentrates electromagnetic waves in space and time that can destroy any electronics.

"If we are talking about a war with a large number of enemies and drones, this is, in theory, one of the most effective ways to fight. It does not depend on the technologies used in UAVs, it simply affects all electronics," the source said, adding that this is the direction that should be developed.