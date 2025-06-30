Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive a new Ukrainian fiber optic attack drone: photos and specifications

The RONNY-13 drone was created by a Ukrainian company based on combat experience

A Ukrainian soldier (Photo: 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Mariupol)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made RONNY-13 drone for use in the Defense Forces. This was reported to by Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

A drone with fiber optic control was created by a Ukrainian company based on combat experience.

"The RONNY-13 has a strong, lightweight frame, capacious batteries and powerful non-collectorized engines that allow it to carry a combat charge to destroy manpower and equipment over long distances.

Depending on the need, RONNY-13 drones can be equipped with various types of cameras that allow them to perform tasks during the day or at night.

The SKYHUB military store writes that the drone is suitable for reconnaissance or delivery in conditions where it is critical to have a stable signal and long autonomy.

"RONNY-13 has a payload of 4.5 kg. The drone can be a bomber or a kamikaze, according to the request.

The flight range on fiber optics is from 10 to 20 km (depending on the coil). The maximum takeoff weight is up to 8.5 kg. Maximum payload weight – up to 3 kg.

The UAV is equipped with a Li-Ion rechargeable battery: Samsung 40T. Capacity – 8000 mAh.

The cost of the drone is about 44,000 UAH.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

REFERENCES. Fiber optic drones are FPV drones that use a fiber optic cable rather than a radio channel to control and transmit video signals. This makes them less vulnerable to electronic warfare (EW) because they do not emit radio signals. However, their range is limited by the length of the fiber optic cable, which is usually wound on a spool on the drone itself.

On April 1, it was reported that the defense technology cluster Brave1 conducted the first in Ukraine tests of fiber-optic FPV drones capable of covering a distance of 20 km.

On April 7, Zelenskyy reported that in 2025, more than 20 new certified samples of fiber-optic drones appeared, and a total of 11 companies in the country have mastered the production of this type of UAV.