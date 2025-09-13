Ukrainian electronic warfare systems have impact on most Russian missiles – General Staff source

The faster the missile moves, the easier it is to suppress its navigation, the source said

A Russian airplane (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment has an impact on most Russian missiles used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine. About this, LIGA.net said a source at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the faster a missile moves, the easier it is to suppress its navigation.

In particular, it is the effect of electronic warfare that is responsible for the fact that in 2025, Russian Kinzhal missiles began to hit targets less often and fall "somewhere in the fields" or are lost locally.

The source added that, among other things, the effectiveness of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems on Russian guided aircraft bombs has increased. Therefore, the Russians are forced to install expensive CRPA antennas on these weapons, designed to protect against radio jamming and signal spoofing. The cost of each such antenna ranges from $10,000 to $17,000.

In addition, the enemy has recently begun targeting electronic warfare assets with guided aerial bombs.

"To try to damage our electronic warfare equipment, they are ready to spend up to three KABs at a time," the General Staff representative emphasized.

At the same time, the source noted that electronic warfare alone cannot fulfill all the tasks of combating air targets.

"This is just a part of the defense system," he summarized.

On September 4, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Defense Procurement Agency signed the first contracts with domestic manufacturers for the supply of electronic warfare equipment under the Army of Drones Bonus program.