MoD reveals which segments have grown the most in the Ukrainian defense industry

The top list includes the production of drones, electronic warfare and ammunition, while in other cases the number of manufactured products has increased, and in some cases the capacity has increased

Illustrative photo: 35th Separate Marine Brigade

Over the past two years, three segments of the Ukrainian defense industry have shown the greatest growth, including the production of drones. This was stated in response to a request from LIGA.net by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Compared to 2022, in 2024 and 2025, the highest growth was shown in the field of drone manufacturing, namely FPV drones and UAVs for deep strikes, as well as the segments of production of electronic warfare equipment and ammunition, the Defense Ministry said.

Read also Ukraine in the global arms market. Steps to the limit of the possible

"It is worth considering that these increases are in some cases actual (more products are produced), and in some cases they are an increase in capacity (they can produce more products with the necessary funding)," the agency added, without providing any other specifics.

They also reported that in the national defense industry, the largest share of private producers is in the segment of drones (mostly FPV), and state-owned ones are in the production of armored vehicles and repair work.