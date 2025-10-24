Trump mocks Putin's optimism about new sanctions: I'll let you know in six months

The US president said he was "glad" to hear the Russian dictator's statements that the new economic restrictions would not seriously affect Moscow

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump reacted with irony to the optimistic statements of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the possible impact of new US sanctions on Moscow. The head of the United States said this during the event in the White House.

The journalist recalled that Putin had actually said that Russia was supposedly immune from US sanctions and that they would not have a serious impact on the economy of the aggressor country.

"I'm glad he thinks so. That's good. I'll let you know in six months. Okay, we'll see. Let's see how it all works out," Trump replied.

Earlier, the Russian dictator recognized that there will be some losses from the new restrictions, although he traditionally said that the Russian energy sector "feels confident."

Putin also claimed that the new sanctions "will not significantly affect our [Russian] economic well-being."

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt explained that Trump introduced the new restrictions right now because he does not see Moscow's interest and actions to end the war against Ukraine.