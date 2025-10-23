Putin reacts to Budapest cancellation, new sanctions and Tomahawk

Russian dictator claims that it is more likely to postpone talks in the Hungarian capital

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the alleged postponement of the summit with the US President Donald Trump in the Hungarian capital Budapest, reacted to the new US sanctions and voiced new threats against long-range Tomahawk missiles. His words are reported by Russian propagandists.

The dictator claims that it is more likely that the summit in Budapest will be postponed, mentioning that such meetings should be "well prepared," with which, according to Putin, Trump "fully agreed."

Earlier, the head of the United States reportedhe said that he decided to cancel the meeting because he did not feel that it would not have achieved the "desired result. At the same time, the US president stated that such a summit would be held in the future.

The Russian dictator called the new sanctions against the Russian oil sector an attempt to put pressure on Moscow and said that "no self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure."

At the same time, he acknowledged that there would be some losses from the new US restrictions, although he traditionally said that the Russian energy sector "feels confident."

Putin also reiterated his threats about the possible transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine, calling it an "attempt at escalation."

In the event that these long-range missiles strike the Russian Federation, the dictator threatened a response that would be "serious, if not overwhelming." He did not give any specifics.

The US and Ukrainian sides have not yet responded to these new statements.