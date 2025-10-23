Russia with sanctions and without Budapest, and Ukraine without Tomahawk yet – Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump

President calls the result of negotiations with the US leader in the White House "not bad"

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on October 17 (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump resulted in new economic restrictions on Russia and the cancellation of the meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest, while Ukraine has not yet received long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was announced by the head of state during the briefing on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

"As a result of this meeting, we have sanctions on the Russian energy sector, we don't have meeting in Hungary without Ukraine. And we do not yet have "Tomahawks", the president said about the talks at the White House on October 17.

According to Zelenskyy, this outcome of the meeting is "not bad."

"We'll see. I don't know, to be honest. Every day brings something. I don't know, maybe tomorrow we will have Tomahawks," the head of state summarized.