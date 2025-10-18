Zelensky on Tomahawk deliveries: It's good that President Trump did not say "no"

President: Russian dictator is afraid that the US will provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

During his visit to the United States on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the possible supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with NBC News after a meeting at the White House.

Zelenskyy confirms that he has not signed a deal with US President Donald Trump to supply this type of weapon.

He said that Russia uses not only Iranian drones, but also has its own. At the same time, the Russian army uses missiles of its own production and those of North Korea. He added that it is difficult for Ukraine to rely on drones alone. We need Tomahawk missiles for combined strikes.

"To be honest, it's good that President Trump didn't say no, but today he didn't say yes," Zelenskiy said, adding that the teams are working on this issue.

His call for the Tomahawk comes as Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles over the past week, leading to power outages across the country.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently warned that the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be "a qualitatively new stage of escalation".

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian army, equipped with such missiles, is a real concern for Putin.

"I think Putin is afraid that the United States will give us Tomahawks. And I think he is really afraid that we will use them," he said.

On October 17, Zelenskiy after meeting with Trump said that no one has canceled the Tomahawk delivery.

Axios wrote that Trump told Zelenskiy that he had no intention of providing Kyiv with Tomahawks, at least for the time being.