Ukraine's delegation at the White House (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his American counterpart Donald Trump the issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. He said this at a briefing following the meeting.

"We talked about Tomahawk. I am open to this issue. We would like this [weapon]. And President Trump said that we must understand that the United States also needs them. But no one has canceled this topic," the head of state said.

Zelensky later noted that Russians are afraid of Tomahawk because it is a "powerful weapon." According to him, the occupiers also know what weapons Ukraine has in production. The President believes that the aggressor state is afraid of this combination.

"That is why they are afraid, because they realize what we can do. That is why they are taking various steps and sending positive messages, of course, not to the Ukrainian side," he explained in response to a question about what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants from the meeting in Budapest.

On October 14, Trump announced that during a meeting at the White House he would talk with Zelenskyy, in particular, about the transfer of Tomahawk.

He admitted that during the conversation, Russian dictator did not like the idea of transferring Tomahawk to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump said that America also needs these missiles.