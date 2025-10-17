Trump: Putin really didn't like the idea of selling Tomahawk to Ukraine

The US president said he had asked the Russian dictator if he would mind transferring several thousand long-range missiles to his opponents

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said during a call the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not like the idea of transferring US long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the United States during the event in the White House.

"Well, of course [Putin tried to dissuade the sale of these missiles]. What do you think he should have said: "Please sell the Tomahawk?" Should he have said, "Please sell these Tomahawks. I really appreciate it"? I actually said [to Putin]: "Do you mind if I give a few thousand Tomahawks to your opponents?" That's exactly what I said to him. He didn't like the idea. He really didn't like it," Trump said.

At the same event, the US president said that he had not talked much about the Tomahawk with Putin, noting that the United States also needs this weapon.

"We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we cannot exhaust [their reserves] for our country. So, you know, they're very vital, they're very powerful, they're very accurate, they're very good – but we need them too. So I don't know what we can do about it," the US president explained.

He also announced that his meeting with Putin in Budapest would take place within two weeks.