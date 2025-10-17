CNN: Trump did not rule out giving Ukraine Tomahawk during conversation with Putin

The US President is unlikely to promise to hand over cruise missiles at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, media sources said

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not rule out the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The two interlocutors said that the US president also did not commit to providing these weapons during his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, October 17.

At the same time, they warned that things could always change as soon as Trump is alone with the Ukrainian president.

According to U.S. officials, the U.S. president, both publicly and privately, has seemed more willing in recent weeks to allow Ukraine to obtain long-range missiles.

The administration has drawn up plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, the interlocutors said, in case Trump orders it, which they emphasize he can do at any time if he deems it right.

Trump did not make a decision, hoping to get a better idea from Zelenskiy how he plans to use them, the sources added.

Zelenskyy and his closest aides have described the weapon as having the potential to turn the tide of the war. They also said they viewed the possibility of obtaining it as an attractive threat that Zelenskyy hoped would force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table.