Tomahawk for Ukraine. NATO sees no possibility of any "response" from Moscow

The Alliance expects the irresponsible nuclear rhetoric of the Russians to intensify and "punitive strikes" if Ukraine receives a Tomahawk. But not a real answer

Crew loading a Tomahawk missile onto a British submarine (photo: EPA/PHOTO MOD/MOD/pbz-ms)

If the United States approves the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Moscow is likely to respond by intensifying its attacks and "rattling its nuclear weapons." This opinion was expressed by a senior NATO official, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.

Representatives of the Russian media asked whether the Alliance has an assessment of what Moscow's response might be if the Ukrainian Armed Forces receive Tomahawks, and whether this potential response could be related to the "new weapon" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly mentioned, and whether an offensive on the frontline is likely to intensify in the near future.

In response, the NATO official emphasized that the Tomahawk is a weapon with high accuracy and extended range that will bring significant additional power to Ukrainian forces.

"As for the response to the Tomahawk, we don't see any new weapons developments that Russia could use. The response is likely to include increased irresponsible rhetoric (nuclear rattling), temporary intensification of the conflict, or punitive strikes. I don't think there is any specific, unpredictable response," said the Alliance representative .

on October 13, Trump said that he could threaten Putin with Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if he does not agree to a settlement of the war..

The US and Ukrainian presidents will discuss this issue on October 15 in Washington.