Tomahawk for Ukraine. NATO sees no possibility of any "response" from Moscow
If the United States approves the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Moscow is likely to respond by intensifying its attacks and "rattling its nuclear weapons." This opinion was expressed by a senior NATO official, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net in Brussels.
Representatives of the Russian media asked whether the Alliance has an assessment of what Moscow's response might be if the Ukrainian Armed Forces receive Tomahawks, and whether this potential response could be related to the "new weapon" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly mentioned, and whether an offensive on the frontline is likely to intensify in the near future.
In response, the NATO official emphasized that the Tomahawk is a weapon with high accuracy and extended range that will bring significant additional power to Ukrainian forces.
"As for the response to the Tomahawk, we don't see any new weapons developments that Russia could use. The response is likely to include increased irresponsible rhetoric (nuclear rattling), temporary intensification of the conflict, or punitive strikes. I don't think there is any specific, unpredictable response," said the Alliance representative .
- on October 13, Trump said that he could threaten Putin with Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if he does not agree to a settlement of the war..
The US and Ukrainian presidents will discuss this issue on October 15 in Washington.
- According to Zelenskyy,, three options are currently being considered to finance the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Trump makes the appropriate decision.
- According to the FT, the US can only give Ukraine 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles, which is unlikely to change the dynamics of the war [email protected]
Comments (0)