Zelenskyy: Ukraine has never hit Russia with long-range US weapons

The head of state reacted to the WSJ publication on the alleged lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia by some Western missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never used American weapons for long-range strikes on the territory of the aggressor country Russia. The head of state said this during the briefing on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

The journalist asked the president about a Wall Street Journal article claiming that the United States had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of some Western long-range missiles against Russia.

"I don't know who is writing what. We have never used long-range weapons on very important targets in Russia, American weapons. This is important. We have used various weapons that have good long-range capabilities, but it was purely, I would say, on the territory of combat operations or preparation for the relevant deployments on combat missions by the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy replied.

He also emphasized that it is incorrect to describe strikes on the occupied territories as attacks on Russia.

"Crimea and the East are Ukraine, and we cannot talk about the use of certain weapons not only of Ukrainian origin on the territory of Crimea, as if it were on the territory of Russia. No, it is on the temporarily occupied territory," the head of state explained.

The president also said that Ukraine uses long-range weapons of its own production: "From 150 kilometers to 3000 km – These are our newest capabilities. And the question is how to have additional funding to mass-produce the long-range capabilities that we have."

In this context, he mentioned the following frozen assets of Russia, noting, that it is very important for Ukraine that these funds are partially used for Ukrainian production, as well as for the facilities of Europeans and other partners.