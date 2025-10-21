Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Bryansk chemical plant with Storm Shadow missiles. Power outage in two regions of Russia

The General Staff reported a successful attack on a Russian chemical plant, and in the evening, power went out near Bryansk and Smolensk

Fire in Trubchevsk (Photo: occupiers' resources)

In Russia, in the evening, the Bryansk region and Smolensk complained of a drone attack - fires broke out, and residents reported power outages. And the General Staff reported that a chemical plant was hit.

The Air Force, along with the Army, Navy and other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant on October 21.

"The massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, in particular, by air-launched Storm Shadow missiles that overcame the Russian air defense system. The results of the strike are being clarified," the military said .

The Bryansk Chemical Plant is part of Russia's military-industrial complex. It produces gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition and missiles used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine.

In the evening of the same day, the city of Trubchevsk, Bryansk region, lost power. Before that, the city was allegedly attacked by drones. According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, a power substation caught fire.

The governor of the Bryansk region and the city authorities of Trubchevsk did not comment on the situation in the region.

In Smolensk, electricity was also cut off in part of the city in the evening of October 21. Local authorities are silent, but videos of alleged smoke in the area of a thermal power plant are being shared online.