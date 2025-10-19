General Staff: Strikes hit the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, a plant in Orenburg, and a facility in occupied Berdiansk

The command reported Ukrainian strikes on oil and gas processing enterprises in the Samara and Orenburg regions of the Russian Federation and on a fuel and lubricants base in the occupied territory

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of October 19, Ukrainian defenders struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery (Samara region) and the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia, as well as at the fuel and lubricants depot in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, confirmed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There were explosions and a fire on the territory of the enterprise [Novokuibyshevsky Oil Refinery]. The refinery produces more than 20 types of commercial products and has an annual primary refining capacity of 4.9 million tons. According to preliminary information, the primary oil refining unit (ELOU AUT) was damaged. There is a fire on the territory of the enterprise," the statement said.

The military is clarifying the extent of the damage.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation army, the Helsinki Group notes.

At the same time, explosions and a large-scale fire were reported on the territory of the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant.

"The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant is one of the largest gas processing complexes in Russia and is capable of processing up to 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 6.2 million tons of gas condensate/oil per year. According to preliminary information, one of the gas processing and purification units was damaged," the command noted.

The General Staff also added that the defenders hit a fuel and lubricants base in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk: "There is information about explosions near the target and a fire at the facility."

The distance from the Novokuibyshevsk refinery to the Russian-Ukrainian border is about 900 kilometers in a straight line, from the Orenburg gas processing plant about 1200 km, and from the front line to Berdiansk more than 90 km.

Map: Deepstate