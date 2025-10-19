In Russia, an attack on a gas plant in the Orenburg region, a possible strike on the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery

A fire broke out in one of the workshops of an enterprise in the Orenburg region, the governor confirmed

Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of October 19, a new drone attack on the aggressor country of Russia took place – Orenburg Governor Yevgeny Solntsev announced partial damage to the infrastructure of a gas plant. Information about a possible strike on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara region is circulating on social media.

Solntsev wrote that a UAV strike caused a fire in one of the gas plant's shops, and that the fire is being extinguished by specialized services.

The gas processing plant is located in the village of Kholodnye Klyuchi in the suburbs of Orenburg.

Meanwhile, photos are circulating on social media, allegedly from the site of the attack:

At the same time, the head of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, also reported a drone attack in his region. According to him, air defense is working.

At the same time, information about a possible strike on the Novokuibyshevsk refinery is circulating on social media. This is not the first attack on the refinery: there have been at least four strikes in 2024-2025, and the last time the Defense Forces hit this facility on September 20 – and that one, along with a number of other companies, stopped refining oil.

The video allegedly shows the aftermath of the attack on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery: