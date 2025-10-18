Drones hit Veshkayma substation in Russia, Ukraine says Russians lost the facility – video

Head of the NSDC Center links the attack on the facility in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation to the occupiers' attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Photo: occupiers' resource

On the night of October 18, Russians reported a drone attack on a substation in the village of Veshkaima, Ulyanovsk region. Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said that the Russians lost this facility as a result of the strikes.

"Russia has lost the Veshkaima 500 kV substation in the Ulyanovsk region, one of the key elements of its power grid. This facility provided a connection between Ulyanovsk, Mordovia, Chuvash and Samara regions and served as a transit hub for the supply of electricity from the Sizran and Zhigulevskaya hydroelectric power plants to the central regions of Russia," the official wrote.

Kovalenko noted that "this is what happens when you hit Ukraine's energy sector."

The attack on the Veshkaym facility was also confirmed by the Russian Regional Control Center of the Ulyanovsk region, which reported that four drones hit the facility, causing two explosions.

The agency claims that the fire was allegedly localized, and that the substation has been restored and electricity is being supplied "in a normal mode."

Meanwhile, videos allegedly showing the moment of the attack are circulating on social media. The video contains foul language, 18+.

The distance from the substation to the Russian-Ukrainian border is more than 700 kilometers in a straight line: