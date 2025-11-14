Ukraine launches mass production of OCTOPUS interceptor drones
The Ukrainian drone interceptor of the "Shahed" called "OCTOPUS" has been put into mass production. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The production technology has been transferred to the first three Ukrainian manufacturers, and 11 more are preparing their own production lines to ensure that the interceptors will be ready to defend the Ukrainian sky as soon as possible.
"'OCTOPUS' is a Ukrainian technology for intercepting 'Shahed', developed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and proven in combat. It operates at night, under jamming and at low altitudes," Shmyhal said .
He noted that the Ministry of Defense continues to implement a policy of open cooperation with Ukrainian producers, creating conditions for a rapid transition from innovations to serial combat solutions that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- In September, President Zelenskiy said that 1600 interceptors are needed to counter 800 Russian "shaheds" .
- Shmyhal reported that Ukraine will be able to use at least 1000 interceptor drones per day to defend against Russian attacks.
- In October, the NSDC Secretary reported that Ukraine and the UK will launch production of OCTOPUS interceptor drones on the basis of British state-owned centers.
