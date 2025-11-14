Ukraine launches mass production of OCTOPUS interceptor drones

Technology for manufacturing interceptor drones has already been transferred to three Ukrainian manufacturers

OCTOPUS interceptor drone (Illustration: Ministry of Defense)

The Ukrainian drone interceptor of the "Shahed" called "OCTOPUS" has been put into mass production. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The production technology has been transferred to the first three Ukrainian manufacturers, and 11 more are preparing their own production lines to ensure that the interceptors will be ready to defend the Ukrainian sky as soon as possible.

"'OCTOPUS' is a Ukrainian technology for intercepting 'Shahed', developed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and proven in combat. It operates at night, under jamming and at low altitudes," Shmyhal said .

He noted that the Ministry of Defense continues to implement a policy of open cooperation with Ukrainian producers, creating conditions for a rapid transition from innovations to serial combat solutions that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.