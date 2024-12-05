Ukraine bans transfer of medics to non-medical military roles

The Cabinet of Ministers has one month to implement this decision

Illustrative photo by Ministry of Defense

Ukraine will prohibit the transfer of medical professionals to military service positions unrelated to their field. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the corresponding decree.

This document enacts a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) adopted on Thursday, December 5.

Among other things, the NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to provide an additional regulatory framework within a month.

This framework must prohibit, during the period of martial law, the appointment of individuals with medical education to military service positions not directly related to medical practice (service).

An exception to this rule is when an individual voluntarily wishes to receive such an appointment.

Zelenskyy's decree takes effect from the date of its publication, giving the government one month from December 5 to implement these changes.