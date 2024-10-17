Ukraine denies "insinuations" by Bild sources on nuclear weapons

The MFA reminded that Ukraine fulfils all its obligations under the NPT

Nuclear weapons illustration (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed a report by Bild suggesting Ukraine had plans to develop weapons of mass destruction, calling it an insinuation. MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine remains a "responsible participant in the international nuclear non-proliferation regime."

He reminded that Ukraine made the largest contribution in history to nuclear non-proliferation, yet today faces nuclear blackmail from Russia, manifesting in threats, the illegal occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and potential strikes on elements of its nuclear energy system. Despite this, Russia continues to hold a seat on the UN Security Council.

The MFA also highlighted that in 1994, Russia, along with Ukraine and other countries, signed the Budapest Memorandum, committing to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and refrain from threats involving weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine honors all agreements and considers the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to be "the cornerstone of the global international security architecture."

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine honors its obligations and counts on other responsible international actors to do the same. We call on the international community to unite in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly its first element—'Radiation and Nuclear Safety,'" Tykhyi wrote.