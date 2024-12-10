Ukraine denies Military Watch Magazine's claims of Russia mass producing Oreshnik ballistic missiles

The purpose of the report is to spread fear in Western societies, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation

Photo: Russian media

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation has refuted claims by Military Watch Magazine that Russia can produce up to 25 medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missiles per month.

"The publication through which this disinformation is spread to the English-speaking space is a kind of gasket for legitimizing information favorable to the Russian Federation and its further dissemination," said Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The official explained that due to sanctions, Russia's production of high-tech missiles has significantly slowed. While Russia is producing Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles, stockpiling them thanks to the active use of Shahed drones, the production of more complex missiles like the Kinzhal is limited to a few units.

Regarding the Oreshnik missile, which has an even more complex production cycle, Kovalenko stated that information about its mass production is a deliberate fabrication.

On November 21, Russia struck Dnipro with an Oreshnik ballistic missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the missile was used in response to ATACMS attacks on Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called this a "second step towards escalation" of the war and expected a "strong reaction" from the international community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs documented Putin's admission of the strike on Ukraine with a medium-range ballistic missile and noted that this statement would be used to hold the dictator accountable.