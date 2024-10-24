Ukraine discussing creation of Cyber Forces as separate military branch

The creation of Cyber Forces will make it possible to "significantly strengthen" the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, the military said

Illustrative photo: AFU

Ukraine's military, lawmakers, and experts have discussed the creation of Cyber Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces, according to a statement from the General Staff.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Defense Forces, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, as well as experts. The meeting was chaired by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatoliy Barhylevych.

Participants reviewed the main provisions of the draft concept for the creation of Cyber Forces, taking into account the experience of implementing and operating this type of force in leading countries around the world.

They also analyzed the experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other parts of the Defense Forces in the cyber domain during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian aggression, and identified the main tasks and functions of the Cyber Forces.

The General Staff noted that the creation of Cyber Forces will "significantly enhance" the capabilities of the Ukrainian military, ensuring effective planning and implementation of the full spectrum of tasks in the cyber domain, which is recognized as a separate operational domain alongside land, sea, air, and space.

On October 7, Ukrainian cyber experts from the intelligence service paralyzed the judicial system of the aggressor state.

On October 11, the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a cyberattack on a university that trains drone operators, digital communications specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army.

On October 18, the DIU launched a cyber attack on the Russian system for controlling maritime traffic and the IT infrastructure of the national satellite communications operator Morsvyazsputnik.