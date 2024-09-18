Ukraine drones destroy missile and glide bomb depot in Russia's Tver region – videos

Consequences of the attack (Screenshot from the video)

On the night of September 18, Defense Forces' drones attacked a depot in Russia's Tver Oblast where occupiers stored missiles and glide bombs, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed LIGA.net.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The strike on the depot was a joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU), and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF).

The storage facility of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the town of Toropets contained missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile complexes, glide bombs, and artillery shells.

The source in the SBU reported that after the attack of Ukrainian drones, a powerful detonation began.

Currently, a fire is raging over an area six kilometers wide. Local authorities have announced the evacuation of the population.

Read also: First satellite images and ground photos show damaged Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol