First satellite images and ground photos show damaged Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol

Some of the strikes were carried out on Friday, September 13, and the rest on the night of Sunday, September 16. Photos from the site of the strike were also published

Illustrative photo by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Satellite images revealing the consequences of Ukrainian Navy strikes on Russian ammunition warehouses near occupied Mariupol have been published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Russian service.

The images show traces of fires and ammunition detonation at three different locations near Mariupol.

According to the photos, some strikes were carried out on Friday, September 13, while others occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday, September 16.

Photo: Radio Svoboda

Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, shared photos allegedly showing the aftermath of a strike on a warehouse in Hlyboке near Mariupol on September 13.

Photo: Telegram Andryushchenko Time

Earlier, the Ukrainian Navy reported launching a missile strike on important Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol, which were identified by intelligence. According to their statement, the strike successfully destroyed both storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition that the occupiers had been stockpiling for use on Ukrainian territory.

