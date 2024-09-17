Russia launches air strike on Kharkiv, injuring four rescuers

An explosion in Kharkiv occurred at 3:15 PM, hitting a forest belt near a shopping center

On the afternoon of September 17, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on Kharkiv, resulting in injuries to four rescuers, as reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The explosion in Kharkiv occurred at 3:15 PM, with emergency services immediately dispatched to the scene.

Later, Syniehubov reported that the strike hit a forest belt near a shopping center. Four rescuers who were extinguishing a fire were wounded.

Additionally, at approximately the same time, the enemy struck the village of Lozova in the Kharkiv district with an aerial bomb. Information about casualties is being clarified.

