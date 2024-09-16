Russians strike near aggregate plant in Vovchansk, inflict losses on own forces

Russian troops have been blocked at this facility for several months

Russian invaders (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces shelled areas near the aggregate plant, accidentally causing losses to their own units, according to a report by the Ukrainian Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group.

On the evening of September 15, invaders in northern Vovchansk attempted to transport personnel using motor vehicles, which were subsequently destroyed by fire strikes.

In addition, the occupiers used multiple rocket launchers to hit areas adjacent to the aggregate plant, causing casualties to their own units.

Russians in Vovchansk are also conducting operations to evacuate injured personnel and provide logistical support.

On August 25, group spokesman Vitaliy Sarantsev reported that Russian troops had been blocked at the aggregate plant for several months. He also mentioned that the invaders continue to use drones for logistical tasks, particularly within the plant's territory.

Circled in red – invaders at the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk (Map: Deepstate)

Map: Deepstate

