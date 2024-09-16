Ukraine calls for U.N., Red Cross to send representatives to Kursk region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Ukrainian army demonstrated full compliance with international humanitarian law principles on Russian territory

Photo: Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine has called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to join humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been operating for over a month, according to a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website.

The ministry stressed that from the first days of the operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrated high professionalism and full adherence to international humanitarian law principles. Civilians in the Kursk region have been and continue to receive humanitarian aid, basic needs assistance, and opportunities to leave combat areas.

Considering the humanitarian situation and the need to ensure fundamental human rights in the Kursk region properly, the Foreign Ministry has asked the UN to join in humanitarian response measures and sent a corresponding note.

A similar appeal was sent by the Foreign Ministry to the Red Cross, as the guarantor of international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine is ready to provide comprehensive support for UN and ICRC staff activities in these territories.

