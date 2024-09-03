The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released exclusive footage from Sudzha, which the Russians are heavily bombing with aerial bombs after Ukrainian troops entered the city.

Artem, an officer from the Separate Mechanized Brigade Stepova of the Ground Forces, shared that initially, his brigade's mission was to advance in the second echelon, providing support to the frontline fighters. After a week, they were ordered to move up to the first echelon and take full control of Sudzha and nearby settlements. The brigade successfully completed this mission.

Currently, the brigade has its own area of responsibility and is carrying out tactical-level tasks — improving positions, conducting reconnaissance, and delivering artillery and drone strikes against the enemy.

A junior sergeant, known by his call sign Prince, told that the Russians initially fought back, but on the fifth day, they surrendered by raising a white flag. The Ukrainian military handed them a "walkie-talkie" and evacuated 13 prisoners, four of whom were seriously wounded.

