Over 600 Russians captured in Kursk operation, says Zelenskyy

That is why, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, exchanges have begun

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine's defense forces captured more than 600 Russian soldiers during an operation in Russia's Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

"Regarding the Kursk operation and exchanges, our exchange fund has been replenished, and exchanges have resumed. We're not just having exchanges for no reason. It's because we have people to exchange for our boys and girls who are in captivity," the president stated.

He added that as part of the Kursk operation, the Defence Forces captured more than 600 people, so there are people to exchange Ukrainian prisoners of war for.

