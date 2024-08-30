Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force commander Oleshchuk, Kryvonozhko to serve as acting commander

Mykola Oleshchuk (Photo by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from his position as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a decree published on the President's Office website.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"To dismiss Mykola Mykolayovych Oleshchuk from the position of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document states.

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy explained his decision to replace the Air Force commander.

"I am immensely grateful to all our military pilots, all engineers, all warriors of mobile firing groups, air defense units. All those who really fight for Ukraine – for the result. And the same goes for the command level – we must strengthen ourselves. And take care of people. Take care of personnel – take care of all our warriors," Zelenskyy said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko has been appointed as acting commander of the Air Force. Previously, he held the position of commander of the Air Command Center.

Kryvonozhko is a Ukrainian military leader and Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade. In 2015, Kryvonozhko was appointed commander of the Air Command Center. In 2023, Zelenskyy awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Read also: General Staff confirms Ukraine's loss of F-16 fighter