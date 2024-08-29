General Staff confirms Ukraine's loss of F-16 fighter

F-16 fighter

The Ukrainian Air Force lost an F-16 fighter while repelling a massive missile and drone attack from Russia, as was confirmed by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

F-16 fighters were involved in repelling the latest massive attack.

"During the air battle, F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high effectiveness, shooting down four enemy cruise missiles with onboard weapons. While approaching the next target, contact was lost with one of the aircraft. As it was later discovered, the aircraft crashed, and the pilot died," the General Staff stated.

A special commission of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been created to determine the causes of the accident and is working at the crash site.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that on August 26, during the repelling of a massive missile and drone attack by Russia, Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes was killed. CNN, citing an informed source, claimed that the deceased was piloting an F-16 fighter.

