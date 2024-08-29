Netherlands sets no limits on Ukraine's F-16 use – Dutch army commander

F-16 fighters (Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

The Netherlands is not imposing any restrictions on the use of F-16 multi-role fighters provided to Ukraine, Dutch Army Commander General Onno Eichelsheim said in comments to NOS.

"We don't set any limitations on the use and range of F-16s, provided the laws of war are observed," said Eichelsheim.

The general also commented on the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast. He called it "genius from a practical point of view."

"They captured a large territory quite quickly in a good way, using new methods. By doing so, they created a dilemma for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin," Eichelsheim said.

He added that Ukraine must act differently than it did in the past period because now it's a static front.

"So I understand very well from a military-operational point of view what Ukraine is trying to do this way," added the Dutch Army Commander, emphasizing that Amsterdam does not restrict the use of weapons provided to Kyiv on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine can use the resources that the Netherlands provides as it wishes, provided it complies with the humanitarian law of war, he stressed.

