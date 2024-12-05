Ukraine exploring methods to counter Russian guided aerial bombs using electronic warfare

But the most effective way remains the destruction of warehouses and bomb carriers

KAB guided aerial bomb (Photo: Russian media)

Ukraine is exploring methods to counter Russian drones using electronic warfare (EW), with expert Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov discussing the challenges and potential solutions in an interview with LIGA.net.

"We are looking for options to suppress KAB guided aerial bombs from the electronic warfare point of view. But so far, the most effective option against KABs is to destroy the carriers and hit the warehouses," he said.

The key problem is that a KAB flies very fast, a matter of minutes. It is very difficult for Ukrainian electronic warfare systems to influence its navigation system in 2-4 minutes.

"A KAB flies to a predefined target, guided only by satellite navigation signals. That is, a Su-24 fighter comes to the point where a KAB is dropped at 10 km altitude, the KAB is dropped, and at an initial speed of 1,000 km per hour, it flies by inertia, approaching the target. Therefore, we have nothing to shoot it down with, and electronic warfare against it is also problematic," Beskrestnov explained.

In April 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that weapons are being developed to counter Russian drones.

However, the head of state noted that the most effective way to combat KABs is to destroy the carrier aircraft. To achieve this, a combined approach is needed: air defense systems, other domestic weapons, and fighter jets.

In November 2024, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Barhylevych reported that Ukraine is working on creating its own guided aerial bombs and countering Russian KAB bombs.